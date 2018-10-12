Share:

Rawalpindi - A businessman, who managed to escape the custody of kidnappers at Torkham Border on October 5, appeared in court on Thursday and contested the police report stating he was abducted.

The businessman recorded his statement under section 164 of CrPc. He accused PML-N Chairman Union Council (UC) 78 Dhoke Munshi Dost Muhammad of abducting him from limits of Police Station (PS) Civil Line. Dost Muhammad is brother of Dad Khan, who contested general elections 2018. According to details, a police team led by SI Imtiaz Kiyani, the investigation officer of case, produced the abducted businessman Raja Rashid Ayub in the court.

Raja Rashid Ayub recorded his statement in the court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class Rawalpindi Asjad Ali Chaudhry. He stated before court that he was kidnapped by three men including Dost Muhammad, his son Tanvir Ahmed Khan and a nephew Munir Khan on gunpoint on September 20, 2018. According to Rashid, Tanvir had stopped his taxi and pulled him out of the vehicle with a pistol to his ear. Another accomplice named Munir Khan helped to drag him into another car while a third accomplice injected his arm knocking him unconscious. During detention, he added, Dost Muhammad took the cell number of his brother to call him when they reach Afghanistan. On 5 October, however, the kidnappers after dosing him with green tea made way to Afghnaistan. On regaining consciousness, Rashid Ayub found himself in a double cabin. “I saw at an unknown place, that kidnappers are changing the tyre while the vehicle is empty. I availed this opportunity to slip away and ran to the nearest check post where I had seen a Pakistani flag,” he said. He told court the Khassadar Force and Naib Nazim Torkham contacted Rawalpindi police and handed him over to SI Imtiaz Kiyani.

Judge summoned SHO PS Civil Line to explain his position.