LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the government's next annual development programme (ADP) would fully portray Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto and also ensure composite development of different areas of the province.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat. The meeting took a detailed review of different priorities relating to provincial annual development programme of remaining eight months of the current fiscal year.

The chief minister said that development of social sector would be given importance in the annual development programme.

"Durable development of different sectors including education, healthcare and clean drinking water are our important priorities and a realistic ADP had been designed for these sectors," he added.

He said that priorities had been identified for progress and prosperity of the people and a realistic development programme had been devised that would directly benefit the general public.

"Special attention will be paid to empower the youth," he said, adding that youth were the vanguards of the PTI and launch of a special program was being reviewed for their benefit.

He said, people living in southern Punjab and other underdevelop areas would be given their rights and more funds would be provided for the development of deprived areas.

Provincial Finance Minister Hasham Jawan Bakht, chiefsecretary, chairman P&D, secretary finance and concerned officials attended the meeting.