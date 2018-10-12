Share:

HYDERABAD - West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase said Thursday the West Indies were looking to come back fighting in the second Test against India after their crushing defeat in Rajkot.

"We didn't play well in the first game but are looking to fight back in the second," Chase said a day ahead of the game in Hyderabad. "Had a bit of nervous energy in the first one but guys are good to go in the second," said Chase, top scorer with 53 in his side's 181 all out in the first innings in Rajkot.

A hapless Caribbean side, led by opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite, went down to hosts India by an innings and 272 runs in Rajkot to trail the two-match series 1-0. Prithvi Shaw, 18, became India's youngest player to score a debut century and his country's second youngest in all Tests after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, notching up a sparkling 134.

"That youngster Shaw took us apart early in the first game, so hope we can learn from our mistakes and move on smartly in the second game," Chase said.

A boost in the second Test for the West Indies will likely come from the return of fast bowler Kemar Roach after he missed the first Test to return home for a funeral. Skipper Jason Holder, recovering from an ankle injury, might also be back. India have retained the 12 they had announced for the first Test.

"It is always good to have the captain back, but I am not sure what the line-up will be for the next match," Chase said. "I can't say who's playing but it's good to have Kemar back as well, he is a senior player and brings a lot of experience to the team," he added.

Both Holder and Roach have played 82 matches between them and remain the team's most experienced players. Holder has captained West Indies in 26 of his 34 Tests. Roach has taken 163 wickets in 48 matches.