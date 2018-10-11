Share:

KAMALIA - Citizens have expressed concerns in a recent poll over the exorbitant prices of poultry meat in Kamalia and the adjoining areas. “Kamalia is the leading city in the country regarding poultry products including chicken (broiler) and layer meat, but the chicken (broiler) meat prices within the city of Kamalia are always kept higher than other cities such as Chichawatni and Toba.” Locals have requested the departments concerned to take notice of it to keep the prices of chicken meat in Kamalia at reasonable rate.