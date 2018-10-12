Share:

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), led by its vice president Wu Dengguo, visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and showed interest in exploring opportunities of JVs and investment in

Pakistan. Speaking at the occasion, Wu Dengguo, Vice President of CCPIT, said that the purpose of the visit of Hunan Province delegation was to explore business prospects in Pakistan and find out areas that offered good opportunities of collaboration between the business sectors of both countries.–NNI