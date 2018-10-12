Share:

Islamabad:- A civilian Muhammad Hanif was seriously injured due to unprovoked firing by Indian Border Security Forces in village Sukhial in Sialkot sector on Thursday. According to the ISPR, Muhammad Hanif was farming in the fields and had been immediately evacuated to CMH Sialkot.It said that a Flag Meeting had been demanded by Pakistan Rangers to protest against the unprovoked Indian firing on innocent civilian and ceasefire violation along Working Boundary.

India has been violating the 2002 ceasefire agreement by frequently resorting to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control and Working Boundary and targeting the innocent civilians.–Staff Reporter