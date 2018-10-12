Share:

KARACHI - City police chief Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh has ordered all the zonal police chiefs of the city to take action against narcotic dens in their respective areas.

Keeping the nexus between the drug mafia and the street criminals in view which also causing a rise in the incidents of street crimes, Karachi police chief has ordered all the three zones police chiefs – Javed Alam Odho of the Zone South DIG, Khadim Hussain Rind of the Zone West DIG and Amir Farooqi of the Zone East DIG to take stern action against the narcotic dens and arrest their operators.

“It is brought to your kind notice that narcotics dens are being run in your area of responsibility which is not only bringing bad name for police department but also resulting into increase of street crime since strong nexus between narcotic dealers and criminal elements has been found between street crime and narcotics,” reads Additional IG Karachi’s letter written to all three zonal DIGs.

“This menace has also penetrated into our educational institutions. It has been found that both men and women are using various psychoactive substances in colleges and universities. In this manner, narcotics are destroying our society and youth particularly.”

Additional IG Karachi also directed the zonal police chiefs to start crackdown against of all narcotics dens and take stern legal action against the operators and their companions. He also directed to submit a progress within one month with clearance certificate.

The city police chief also prepared a list of 30 police stations in all three zones where narcotics dens are running. The narcotics dens where the narcotics operatives are selling the drugs openly are included Chenasar Goth in Mehmoodabad police station, Shirin Jinnah Colony in Jackson, Hijrat Colony in Civil Lines, Bihar Colony in Lyari’s Kalakot, Rehri Goth in Ibrahim Hyderi, Saifullah’s den in Nazimabad, Koyla Karhi, D Salva Town in Sharae Noor Jahan, Lasbella in Jamshed Quarters, Muslimabad in Landhi, Munna Borahi’s den in Malir City, , Bilawal Goth in Sacchal, Pakhtunabad in Manghopir, Dalmia, Shanti Nagar in Aziz Bhatti, Meena’s den, old Sabzi Mandi in PIB Colony, Korangi in Zaman Town, Kala Pull railway Colony in Frere and Defence, Junejo Town, Azam Basti in Baloch coony, Zakaria Goth in Malir Cantt, Dost Muhammad Janjal Goth in Site Super Highway and Gulshan-e-Maymar police station, Macchar Colony in Docks, Essa Nagri in PIB Colony, Qasba Colony in Pirabad, Ittehad Town in Madina Colony, al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth and Lasi Goth in Sohrab Goth, Mominabad, Saudabad, Sharafi Goth, Pak Colony and Quaidabad police station.