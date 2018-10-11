Share:

LONDON - Dame Judi Dench would welcome a female James Bond. The 83-year-old actress - who starred in eight Bond movies - has admitted she cannot see a reason why another female star could not assume the iconic role of 007 one day. She explained: ‘’If you’re good at being a spy you could maybe be a female James Bond. I have no idea why not.’’ The next Bond movie is being helmed by the American director Cary Joji Fukunaga, after Danny Boyle walked away from the project earlier this year. Judi and Cary previously worked together on the 2011 romantic drama ‘Jane Eyre’, and she’s backed the director to make a success of ‘Bond 25’.–CM