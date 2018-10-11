Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Drake is officially Spotify’s most streamed artist of all time.

The hip hop star’s album ‘Scorpion’ had 745.9 million audio streams for its songs during its first week, and he has found himself ahead of Ed Sheeran, Eminem and Rihanna at the top of the rankings.

Celebrating a decade since its launch, Spotify, has unveiled the most popular artists and songs on its platform.

While The Weeknd rounds off the overall top five, he’s followed by Kanye West, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Calvin Harris and Ariana Grande on the rankings.

‘Shape of You’ singer Ed finds himself top of the pile with his hit being named the most streamed song of all time, ahead of Drake’s ‘Just Dance’ and ‘Closer’ by The Chainsmokers and Halsey.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber finds himself on in the top 10 three times thanks to solo tracks ‘Love Yourself’ and ‘Sorry’, and his ‘Despacito’ remix with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Spotify also revealed the first 10 artists to reach one billion streams on the platform.

While Rihanna, David Guetta and Eminem all hit the milestone in 2013, they were followed the next year by Kanye West, Acicii, Coldplay, Jay Z, Katy Perry, Drake and Pitbull.

The company also gave a flashback to its first month, revealing that Coldplay’s album ‘Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends’ and track ‘Viva La Vida’ were the most streamed record and song respectively, while Lady Gaga was the most streamed artist.

Meanwhile, the total amount of time streamed on the service - which has over 40 million songs and more than three billion playlists - is 16,858,080 years.