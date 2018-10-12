Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday started the process of issuing pass codes to overseas voters registered through I-voting for the October 14 by-elections.

The pass codes are being sent through emails. With assistance from the National Database and Registration Authority, the ECP will send 7,364 registered overseas voters’ the pass codes that would enable them to log in and cast their votes in the by-polls on Sunday.

Sources in the ECP said that the pass codes will be valid from 8 am to 5 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Though a total of 7,419 overseas Pakistani have been registered as eligible voters on I-voting website, 55 people will not be able to vote since by-polls in two constituencies, PP-294 and PP-87, have been cancelled after unopposed elections.

The ECP had launched the overseas voting system on Sept 1 for by-polls in 37 constituencies for both National and provincial assembly seats.

Out of 790,000 Pakistanis living abroad, of which 631,909 were eligible for I-voting, only 7,419 people registered to vote out of 11,000 accounts created on the website. The remaining 3,581 accounts could not be registered as they failed to complete the 2-step process. The registration period lasted for 17 days.

On polling day, the registered voters will log into the website using their credentials and enter the 'voter pass' – the pass code emailed to them by the ECP. This will direct the voters to their registered National and provincial assembly constituencies to enable them to cast the vote.

A designated list of candidates of the selected constituency will be displayed by the system and the voter shall select the election symbol of their candidate to cast their votes. Upon successful submission of the vote, a confirmation message will be displayed on the screen.

In a related development, the ECP on Thursday constituted monitoring teams for the upcoming by-polls. As many as 27 teams will monitor the by-elections which will be deployed in their assigned constituencies two days prior to the polls and stay till tabulation of the results.

Furthermore, the teams will examine distribution of polling equipment and training of polling staff. On the day of the by-polls, the teams will also review security arrangements.

Meanwhile, a special security plan was chalked out to ensure foolproof security for sensitive polling stations on the polling day of the by-elections. The security plan will be implemented in coordination with the provincial governments and the departments concerned.

The commission has planned special security measures for highly sensitive polling stations to ensure security of voters for having better turnout.