ISLAMABAD: A project for conduction of water from Indus River System of Tarbela Dam to Islamabad and Rawalpindi in order to bring 655 MGD water by year 2050 in three phases has been planned to overcome water shortage problem on permanent basis. The first phase of the project, being executed by Bulk Water Management, is likely to be completed in four years and around 200 MGD water will be supplied to twin cities (i.e. 100 MGD each). Enumerating the steps being taken to resolve issue of water shortage on permanent basis, sources at Interior Division on Thursday said the present government is working vigorously to provide safe drinking water to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for which short, medium and long term plans are under preparation.

There are two schemes planned to meet demand of water supply in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and under Indus River Tarbela Dam Reservoir, it has been planned to conduct 655 MGD water by year 2050 in three phases. The sources said Council of Common Interests (CCI) has already approved River Indus water apportionment for the two cities. PC-II of the Project for detailed engineering design, already reflected in PSDP (2018-19) under New Schemes, is being taken up with Planning and Development Division as a priority project. The other scheme (Chirah Dam) has been approved by ECNEC will supply 15 MGD of drinking water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi at 50/50 per cent sharing basis.–APP

The project is to be constructed by Small Dams Organization, Irrigation Department, Government of Punjab. The project cost will be shared by Federal government and government of Punjab on 50/50 per cent basis. Revised PC-I of the project has been submitted and Rs.50 million reflected in PSDP 2018-19. The sources said at present Islamabad Capital Territory is facing water shortage mainly due to lesser rainfall. The water level is in a range of 50 per cent cut as per Reservoir Operation Rules. Hence, half water production is being supplied from Simly Dam to prolong its usage. Due to scarcity of water, the duration of water supply has been reduced and provided on alternate day basis. However, sufficient quantity is pumped into the system so as to meet requirement of all residences including those on higher elevation.The sources said all consumers are being treated equally and water tanker complaints are attended on first come first served basis.