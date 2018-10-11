Share:

SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested as many as 53 accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport on Thursday.

According to FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel, most of the accused were youngsters.

He said the accused belonged to Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad districts.

He said that some local human traffickers and their agents had sent them Turkey through illegal means after getting big amounts of money from them by showing them golden dreams of bright future abroad.

He said that the Turkish authorities had deported them back to Pakistan and the FIA arrested these 53 accused Pakistanis upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport.

“The FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigation is underway,” he added.