SIALKOT - PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the PTI government was making hectic efforts to control the price hike and fight all the economic challenges in the country.

Addressing an important meeting of the party workers held at Koobey village Chak-Sialkot on Thursday, she said that only the PTI possessed full capabilities and capacity to pull the country out of the prevailing internal and external challenges.

She said that the launch of the mega project of establishing five million houses for the homeless people across the country was a unique example of people-friendly policies by the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that Pakistan was passing through very hard time due to the mounted corruption by the past governments. She said that the PTI government’s positive and effective economical policies had started bearing fruits and the desired results due to which the existing hard time would pass soon and Pakistan would rise as rising economic power in the world.

She said that political economical stability was the top priority of the PTI government to give maximum financial relief to the common people as well.

DILAPIDATED ROAD

The contractors have allegedly left deep holes unfilled along the main Daska-Sambrial Road here. These open holes can be resulted into any untoward incident besides posing serious threat to the commuters.

According to details, hundreds of the roadside old big trees were removed along the main Daska-Sambrial Road during its reconstruction, widening and dualisation.

After their “biological murder”, these big trees were directly uprooted from the ground which had caused big holes along this main road. The trees were uprooted, but the holes, emerged after their removal, were not plugged by the contractors which could result in any untoward incident.

Local social, business, educational and political circles of both Daska and Sambrial tehsils have expressed grave concerns over this critical condition. They said that these holes were posing serious life threats to the commuters.

They have urged Commissioner Gujranwala Division Asadullah Faiz, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu and Sambrial Assistant Commissioner Azubah Azim to look into the matter in the larger public interest.