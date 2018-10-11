Share:

CHINIOT - A gang of five persons, allegedly involved in assaulting schoolchildren after abduction on their way back home, was busted on Thursday.

The City police arrested Hasnain, Akash, Ghulam Abbas, and Nadeem who were charged with kidnapping and assaulting students of Govt Islamia High School Chiniot on their way back home. They attempted to kidnap a Class IX student, Abdul Rehman, but he offered resistance. Upon his hue and cry, the school teachers reached the spot. They overpowered the accused, and handed them over to City police.

The police registered an FIR against them under sections 365 and 511 PPC on the application of schoolteacher Zaheer Hussain.