HAFIZABAD - MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti said during a meeting that concrete steps were being taken to raise the living standard of the common man and to mitigate their sufferings.

Reviewing the results of anti-encroachment and green Pakistan campaign launched in the district, he expressed his hope that positive results would be achieved during the next two months.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Arshad Aulakh, MPA Mamoon Jaffar Tarar, ex-MPA Mian Intisar Hussain Bhatti, ACs Pindi Bhattian and Hafizabad and officers of civic bodies.

The MNA directed the authorities concerned to take effective steps against the qabza mafia without any discrimination. He also directed the civic authorities in the district to ensure better sanitary conditions to provide pleasant atmosphere to the citizens.

He said that the masses were confronting numerous problems particularly substandard municipal services and it was bounden duty of the civic authorities to ensure roads and streets neat and clean; filth and garbage should be shifted to dumping points instead of streets corners.

He also stressed upon the authorities concerned to resolve the complaints of the masses, and warned that those found indifferent and apathetic would be shifted from the district.

He further said that all the encroachments should be removed without any fear or favour, but it does not mean that the poor would be rendered jobless.

He also called upon the traders to cooperate with the administration in removing the encroachments. The DC told the MNA that during a meeting with the traders he had urged them to remove all the unlawful sunshades and tharas in front of their shops voluntarily.

Otherwise, the administration would be constrained to demolish them. He further said that crackdown on the illegal occupants of state land had been launched vigorously and hundreds of acres of state land had been retrieved.

He said that the campaign was still continuing and all state lands under the possession of land mafia would be retrieved. Moreover, tree plantation campaign was also launched in the district to give a new look to the district.

LAWYERS FOR LHC BENCH IN G’WALA: The lawyers of Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts have called upon the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court to establish an LHC Divisional Bench at Gujranwala to provide justice to the litigants of Gujranwala division at their doorstep.

Addressing Hafizabad District Bar Association, Gujarnwala DBA President Noor Muhammad Mirza, General Secretary Zaheer Ahmed Cheema, President DBA Hafizabad Safwan Abbas Bhatti and General Secretary Umar Khizar Hanjra have said that the lawyers of Gujranwala would continue their struggle for the establishment of Divisional Bench of LHC at Gujranwala for providing justice to the litigants in the division.

They further said that if their demand was not met, they would be constrained to take right step.

HOUSE ROBBERY

Unidentified dacoits stormed into the house of Babar Hussain, son of Yar Muhammad, in Hakeemwala village and made off with Rs200,000 and three tola gold ornaments.

According to a police source, six armed bandits intruded into the house of Babar Hussain when all the family members were asleep.

The dacoits locked all the family members in a room, and made off with cash and gold ornaments. They police were investigating.