Islamabad - Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Thursday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and examined the health care services being provided to the incoming patients. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that a comprehensive healthcare plan is being prepared to provide best medical services to the general public. He added that this plan will also improve the standard of existing health system of the country. He said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government is fully committed to providing quality medical care to the poor segment of the society.

He said that people will soon witness the results of drastic changes in all sectors including health. Minister said that education and health sectors are key priority areas of the present government which they are working hard to improve.

The minister also visited College of Medical Technology and College of Nursing at PIMS and assured that all available resources will be utilized to upgrade the nursing sectors, being a backbone of the health sector. He added that nursing is a noble profession and the government has been working on a strategy for uplifting this profession.

He said that the government is well aware of the shortage of nursing staff in hospitals and special attention is being paid on this aspect. Executive Director PIMS Dr Amjad Mehmood briefed the minister about the service delivery system of the hospital and assured him that every possible medical service will be ensured to the patients who visit the hospital with different medical complications from different areas.