DUBAI:- Pakistan's fast-rising opener Imam-ul-Haq Thursday was ruled out of the second Test against Australia after injuring his little finger during the Dubai match. The 22-year-old left hander injured his finger while fielding in Australia's second innings on Thursday which was later found to be fractured. "Imam has fractured the fifth finger of his left hand while fielding and has been ruled out of the second Test starting in Abu Dhabi from October 16," a PCB spokesman said. Imam will continue to be monitored before the three-match T20 series against Australia starting in Abu Dhabi from October 24.