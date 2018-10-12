Share:

LAHORE - PML-N has accused the PTI government of violating law and the constitution and taking measures out of whims and liking.

The government violated law and the ECP ban on postings and transfers by reshuffling Inspector General of Punjab Police Muhammad Tahir and the Election Commission of Pakistan rightly suspended the notification of the government, said the former spokesperson of the PML-N government Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan while addressing media at Lahore Press Club here Thursday.

Malik questioned why the rules pertaining to transfer of IG, after the EC had banned all postings and transfers, were not observed by the government beforehand.

“This shows total inexperience of the government and its acts like that can cause serious damage to the province,” he added. He also raised question on the background which prompted the government to transfer the IGP in haste. He said since the PTI took over, it had only created issues from DPO Pattan to IG Punjab, and all this put a question mark on the performance and knowhow of this party to govern.

Ahmad said the nation also wanted to know who was Aneela Musarrat who had been involved in construction of five million homes. He said the Punjab ministers were performing as spokesman of the NAB. He demanded the NAB to carry out across the board accountability and without political interference and shade of victimization. He said the PML-N will widen the scope of protest if justice was not given to the party and other politicians.