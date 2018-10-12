Share:

KARACHI - The provincial home department has reconstituted the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the May 12 carnage which claimed more than 50 lives in 2007.

The provincial home department had constituted a JIT about the probe the May 12 carnage, on September 29, but the team failed to progress. Now on the recommendation of the IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, the provincial home department has re-constituted a JIT with replacing Special Branch DIG from Crime Branch DIG while the head of the JIT and other members are remained same.

Karachi police chief Additional Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh remain a chief of the JIT while rest of the members are including Crime Branch DIG, the Counter Terrorism Department DIG, the Intelligence Bureau joint director and representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence, the Military Intelligence and the Sindh Rangers.

The objective to form of the new JIT remains not changed as the team investigating the incident would look into the matter from different angel. The Sindh government’s notification stated that the home department has constituted the JIT to trace all the persons involved in A-class cases and make further investigations into all the other cases in connection with the May 12 riots.

The provincial administration’s statement read that the terms of reference are included to trace all the persons involved in A-class cases and to make further investigations in all the other cases in connection with the May 12 incident in Karachi.

The JIT has been tasked to submit its report to the honorable High Court of Sindh Karachi and to the provincial home department within two weeks.

More than 50 people were killed and around 100 others injured in attacks on rallies of different political parties and lawyers who had gathered to receive the then deposed chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry at the Jinnah International Airport.

Meanwhile, Sindh police established computerize data of 128622 personnel across the province to facilitate the personnel.

AIG Welfare Ghulam Azfar Mehsar inaugurated the Information Technology section of the Sindh police welfare branch while informed that the data of the cops have been collected and computerize. He explained that the data of the personnel forces is being collected for the welfare of the personnel and also to resolve the other issues of the police personnel. He said that the Welfare department of the Sindh police would help out the police personnel in terms of medical facilities, financial aids and provide the financial assistance for any sort of other issues. He said that the IT cell would informed the high ups ahead of the issues of police personnel and also resolve the issues. The now IT section would directly address the issues of police personnel. Meanwhile, IGP Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam directed to the all concern officers and staffers at Central police office Karachi to obey the discipline and also decided to fix the biometric system for staffers and also invite recommendations from the concern officials ahead of installation biometric system.