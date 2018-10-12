Share:

KARACHI - University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has constituted a committee which is entrusted to look into the matter of land of the university and to advice utilisation of land for the benefit of the university for the period of one year.

Prof Dr Syed Jamil Hasan Kazmi has been nominated as the convener of the committee while members of the committee include Prof Dr Nasiruddin Khan, Prof Dr S M Taha, Prof Dr M Haris Shoiab, Prof Dr Mansoor Ahmed, Prof Dr Shah Ali ul Qadar, Dr Muhammad Zubair, Dr Muhammad Moiz Khan, Dr Zamin Shaheed Siddiqui and Dr Munawwar Rasheed.

There were two attempts made recently to illegally occupy land of KU which was curbed by the KU administration by timely actions. In both the cases, two fake letters containing fake signatures of the registrar were circulated which were later openly disowned.

The vice chancellor constituted a special committee of three members to investigate the matter, the committee declared the letters as fake. The vice chancellor is aimed to preserve the invaluable assets of the varsity and to devise a strategy to protect KU’s land permanently.