The Lahore Development Authority is going to review its master plan in view of increasing population. The present master plan was approved in 2004 and valid up to 2021. However after expansion in LDA limit in 2013, its scope had been extended. This decision was taken in a meeting held at the Nespak headquarters on Thursday. The meeting was participated by Managing Director of Nespak Dr Tahir Mahmood, Director General of Lahore Development Authority Amna Imran Khan , Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan, Senior Legal Advisers of LDA Waqar A Sheikh and Salman Mansoor and senior officials of LDA and Tepa. The meeting was informed proposals by stakeholders would be welcomed. The Nespak MD asked for collecting data for new master plan with the help of GIS. The LDA DG sought input from all the stakeholders. The legal advisers stressed the need for amendments to building bylaws. Meanwhile Lahore Development Authority has constituted a 15 member committee for reviewing the existing master plan, identifying its shortcomings and putting forward recommendations for the new master plan. Principal Town Planner of Nespak Ahmed Masood will be the coordinator of this committee.