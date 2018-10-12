Share:

Rawalpindi - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Ibad Ur Rehman Lodhi on Thursday summoned Mayor, DC, City Police Officer, Chief Executive Officer Zilah Council and Chief Cantonment Officers of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards in a contempt of court petition.

A citizen named Anwar Dar, through his lawyer Advocate Inam Ur Rahim Advocate, filed petitions with LHC against massive encroachments in various parts of city, installations of iron speed breakers and cat eyes, establishing of a parking lot of oil tankers at Caltax Road, construction on right off way of Nullah Leh and other seasonal nullahs.Taking up the petitions, LHC Justice issued notices to Mayor Rawalpindi, DC Rawalpindi, CPO, CEO Zilah Council and CEOs Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards while directing them to appear in person before Court today (Friday).