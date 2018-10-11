Share:

FF LOS ANGELES - Little Mix’s new cosmetic line is a reflection of them being ‘’comfortable in their own skin’’. The ‘Black Magic’ foursome - made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - have released an exclusive make-up range that includes nude lip-liners, matte lip paint and colourful palettes, which reflect their different personalities. Speaking to Glamour magazine, Jade said: ‘’We’ve literally always wanted to do our own make-up range, we just had to wait for the right time.

‘’We really wanted to make sure if we did it, we were going to do it properly and do it well. We’re all very much comfortable in our own skin and know exactly what we like to wear make-up wise, what we wanted to create, so yeah, it’s definitely the perfect time to do it now.’’

Jade explained that the girls all took a very hands-on approach to the products. She said: ‘’We came up with all the names, for all the shades. So with the eye-shadow palette, every single shade references one of our songs or song lyrics. From the get-go, we’ve been involved in the whole process, what shades they are, what products...

‘’The packaging design. We’ve been involved with everything and that was really important for us. If it’s our name to this brand, it has to be done well and properly.’’

The pop group - who are releasing their new single ‘Woman Like You’ from their highly anticipated upcoming fifth studio album on Friday- confessed they’ve ‘’had so much fun’’ with their new venture, which is exclusive to Boots.

Leigh-Anne added: ‘’I can’t believe this is our brand, it’s so cool!’’