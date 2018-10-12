Share:

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday organised a literary session (Muzakra) on Environmental Folk Wisdom of Sindh here at its media centre. Professor Nawaz Ali Kumbhar was the guest speaker who enlightened the participants about the topic. Presently he is working as an Associate Professor in Economics at Government Degree College Sanghar Sindh. He has 12 published books on the subject including: folklore, folk wisdom, traditional ecological knowledge, environmental Issues, community based disaster risk reduction and management, social mobilization and change. The speakers in their presentations on the topic discussed the folk wisdom, natural communication and its significance.

Particularly, they highlighted the spotlight folk wisdom regarding change in seasons and explore the indicators of changing seasons suggested by folk wisdom and natural communication in Sindh. Sindhi folklore is the folk tradition which has developed in Sindh over a number of centuries. Sindh abounds with folklore, in all forms and colors from such obvious manifestations as the traditional Watayo tales, the legend of Moriro, epic poetry tale of Dodo Chanesar, to the heroic character of Marui which distinguishes it among the contemporary folklores of the region. The story of Sassi, who pines for her lover Punhu, is known and sung in every Sindhi settlement. Other examples of the folklore of Sindh include the stories of Umar Marui and Suhuni Mehar.–APP