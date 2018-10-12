Share:

Lahore - Provincial Minister Revenue Malik Muhammed Anwer said on Thursday that the Punjab government had taken new initiative for improvement of the current land record system and now 'Fard' for the record would be issued by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) franchises.

In a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank here at his office on Thursday, he said that banks were now being given direct access to issue a 'fard' for loan.

The matters related to Rural & Urban sectors were discussed in details in the meeting.

Malik Anwer said that World Bank played a pivotal role in the digitization of Rural Land Records and the government acknowledged the support extended by the World Bank in the areas of technical, monitoring & operations.

He said that the guidance provided by the World Bank helped a lot in the timely completion of the project. He said that currently the govt had allocated more than Rs two billion for the establishment of more than 100 centres in tehsils to provide services at minimum travelling cost. The government had also approved the project for the digitisation of crop inspection and project would be kicked off by January. The minister said that the improvement in the service delivery was also being made time to time through key interventions like improvement in token system and linkages with sub-registrar offices. “We need support of the World Bank in the preparation of the project document, feasibility report and the proposed structure of urban land record," he said.