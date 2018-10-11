Share:

FAISALABAD - Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Ajmal Cheema said that the Social Welfare Department would play vibrant role to bring positive change in society to materialize the dream of New Pakistan for the welfare and betterment of the masses.

He stated this during a visit to Social Welfare Complex Peoples Colony to review the performance of different institutions being run under the Social Welfare Department.

Director Social Welfare M Shahid Rana briefed the minister on the local department structure and working of different social welfare institutions.

Manager Sanatzar Saleem Balandia, Incharge Model Children Home Lubna Ishfaq, Incharge Neghagan Center Rehana Yasmin, Social Welfare Officers Muhammad Tahir, Mafia Khan and others were present on the occasion.

The Minister visited the Sanatzar and reviewed the classes of computer graphing, art design, cocking, beautician, dress making, hotel management and other vocational trades.

He said that the Sanatzar was very important institution of Social Welfare Department for imparting vocational training to the women for their economic rehabilitation.

He directed the vocational training courses should be made in line with the future requirements so that skilled persons could be equipped with modern techniques and art for the attraction of business and trade units.

The minister also visited Modern Children Home and took a round of different sections of this institution.

He said that the government believed in promoting the welfare projects for the rehabilitation and betterment of the poor and needy children.

He advised that the services of the Modern Children Home should be raised and full energies should be utilized for the education and training of the inmates children.

He said that the support of the community be sought to run the welfare institutions effectively.

Later, the minister went to Neghaban Centre and checked the performance of the officers and other staff.

He directed that the children engaged in beggary should immediately be stopped and special attention should be given on their betterment and welfare.

He also held a meeting with the local officers of Social Welfare Department and advised them to perform their duties with new zeal and enthusiasm for raising the honour and dignity of the department.

He said that the Social Welfare Department had possessed most significance in the society which could make goodwill for the government.

He directed that active and vibrant NGOs should be patronized properly for promoting the maximum social welfare activities.

During the visit of Social Welfare Complex, Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Ajmal Cheema also planted a sapling in the lawn of the complex in connection with the Green Pakistan.