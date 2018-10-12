Share:

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has stressed the need for revising curriculum of medical institutions for meeting future challenges. Chairing meeting of Vice Chancellors of medical universities on Thursday, she urged introducing reforms for achieving set targets in health sector. Secretary Health Saqib Zafar was also present. The minister directed following KP health model for improving service delivery at hospitals. Sharing details of recently concluded weeklong nutrition drive, she said that authentic data of malnourished children and anemic mothers would help devising future strategy for overcoming the problem. She urged medical community to deal politely with patients and their attendants.