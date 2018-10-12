Share:

KARACHI - The Young Nurses Association (YNA), Sindh has threatened to go on countrywide strike for fulfilling their demands on October 22, if their demand could not be met.

Sindh YNA President Ajaz Ali Kelari said that nurses in Sindh have been deprived promotions under 4-tier formula, up-gradation and health professional allowance since last several years due to lethargy of the Sindh Health Department.

“Although Sindh government had constituted a committee for promotion of nurses and committee members had presented recommendations to the secretary health Sindh,” he said, adding “Unfortunately, no progress had been made in this regard so far despite the passage of several months.”

Kelari said that the YNA Sindh gave them ultimatum to the authorities concerned of provincial health department for fulfilling genuine demands of nurses otherwise a province-wide protest movement would be launched from October 22, till acceptance of demands.

“All public sector hospitals would be shut downed in protest after end of ultimatum if government fails to fulfill earlier promises,” he warned.

He also announced that election of the YNA Sindh would be held in December 15, 2018 and new provincial cabinet would be elected.