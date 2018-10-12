Share:

MOSCOW - Over 120 million people worldwide are suffering from hunger and malnutrition, with these issues being especially acute in Africa, the annual Global Huger Index (GHI) report by German humanitarian organization Welthungerhilfe and Ireland's Concern Worldwide revealed on Thursday.

"The statistics are both staggering and sobering. Approximately 124 million people suffer acute hunger, a striking increase from 80 million two years ago, while the reality of hunger and undernutrition continues to have a massive impact on the next generation," the report read.

The authors of the report specified that the levels of hunger varied "enormously" in different regions. While the Central African Republic was revealed to be suffering from "extremely alarming" hunger, and six other African states — Chad, Haiti, Madagascar, Sierra Leone, Yemen, and Zambia — from "alarming" hunger, the 2018 GHI included 27 countries with a "moderate" hunger level and even 40 countries where a "low" hunger level was registered.

The report added that many forcibly displaced migrants faced the "persistent danger" of hunger, specifying that there were currently 68.5 million displaced persons worldwide, including 40 million of those who are internally displaced.

"Despite evidence showing that real progress is possible, the root causes and complex realities of hunger are not being adequately tackled. In 2015 the world’s countries committed to achieving zero hunger by 2030. We are not on track to meet that goal," the report read.

Hunger is a pressing issue in countries affected by crises or wars. In September, international rights group Save the Children said that 590,000 children living in conflict zones could die of hunger by the end of the year.