AK-47 for many is a political symbol for liberation and overthrowing illegal occupation.

On July 6, 1947, one of the world’s most lethal guns was born i.e., AK-47. From army soldiers to criminals AK-47’s popularity has transcended borders. Today, some 200 million AK-47 guns are in circulation worldwide, which means that 1 Ak-47 for every 35 people on earth. 106 nations have equipped their militaries with this potent weapon. Its variants are widely used as assault rifles in the world.

Designed by Mikhail Kalashnikov, the weapon has done more harm than good. No firearm of any kind has killed more than the AK-47. AK-47 has become the weapon of choice for guerrillas, terrorists, and rebels. According to rough estimates, every year some two hundred thousand people dies from wounds inflicted by this gun.

While the inventor Mikhail Kalashnikov was seen in the Soviet Union as a national hero, the inventor was perplexed with the lethality of his invention to the extent that he wrote to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in May 2012, wondering if was responsible for the many deaths caused by the weapon he had created.

“My spiritual pain is unbearable. I keep having the same unsolved question: if my rifle claimed people’s lives, then can it be that I a Christian and an Orthodox believer, was to blame for their deaths?”

–Mikhail Kalashnikov