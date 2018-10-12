Share:

Lahore police registered cases against 66 drug-peddlers during a crackdown in the areas around educational institutions here. The police conducted crackdown in City Division, Iqbal Town and Cantonment divisions. The police also recovered huge quantity of narcotics including cocaine, opium, heroin and charas from the possession of drug-peddlers. SSP Operations Asad Sarfraz said that the young generation was being affected due to the use of narcotics in educational institution. He hope that the police would eradicate the mafia of drug-peddlers who were supplying narcotics around the educational institutions.