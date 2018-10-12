Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Thursday ordered to attach the properties of Imran Ali Yousaf, the-son-in law of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, after he had been declared a proclaimed offender.

He is accused of taking Rs130 million as bribe from Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) chief executive officer Ikram Naveed, an alleged frontman for Imran.

Shehbaz, who is also Opposition Leader in National Assembly and a former Punjab chief minister, is himself under NAB custody for probe into corruption cases.

The anti-corruption watchdog has also initiated an assets-beyond-means case against Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shahbaz, who was summoned and grilled by NAB on October 10.

Salman reportedly represents his father in Sharif family businesses and is a member of board of directors of 29 companies owned by the former ruling family.

Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is staging protests against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, alleging that the new government of Imran Khan is politically victimising its leadership.

PTI, on the other hand, points out that the accountability apparatus comprising National Accountability Bureau and accountability courts is independent. It however says it will provide all help to NAB and courts in their anti-corruption work as curbing corruption is one of their major promises to the people.

During the hearing of the case against Imran Ali Yousaf, NAB presented a report before the court of Special Judge Syed Najamul Hassan about his assets – in compliance of the court order.

It informed the court that the accused owns properties were worth millions of rupees which include a house and offices in Ali Tower and Ali Apartments.

Earlier, the NAB had seized properties of Ikram Naveed as part of its investigation into the Punjab companies’ scandal.

Imran fled the country after issuance of arrest warrants for him in the same case and the court declared him an absconder. The court has ordered the government to bring him back through Interpol.

The Shehbaz-led Punjab government had formed 56 public sector companies for ‘good governance’ and registered them under Article-42 of Companies Ordinance 1984.

Ignoring local companies already working in similar trades, the previous government had awarded dozens of contracts to Turkish conglomerates on hefty paybacks.

Rules were allegedly bended and broken while granting the contracts. This caused hefty losses to the provincial exchequer as the ex chief minister had issued a mammoth Rs150 billion fund in this regard.

PML-N president was also accused of making illegal appointments in the Punjab Power Development Company which caused huge loss to the national exchequer.

An investigation found that PPDC CEO Ikram Naveed had purchased 19 properties worth over Rs1 billion in his own and his family members’ names.

Ikram, who was arrested by NAB in April, had purchased three properties worth Rs300 million in Ali Trade Centre - owned by Imran Ali.

The officials later informed the court that Imran had gone underground and was not traceable. They said most probably he had fled the country.

In August, the court initiated proceedings to declare him proclaimed offender on the request of NAB prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua under Section 87 of the CrPc.

Later, the court declared him proclaimed offender and directed NAB officials to submit a report regarding moveable and immoveable assets of former CM’s son-in-law.

Shahzad Ahmad