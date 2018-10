Share:

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar were in dire strides against Islamabad in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 Pool-A match here at Diamond Ground on Thursday. Peshawar finished day one at 24-3 with Hazrat Shah taking all 3 wickets. Earlier, Islamabad were bowled out for 276 in 76.4 overs with Ali Salman scoring 60, Rohail Nazir 48, Ali Sarfraz 47 and Fahad Iqbal 33. M Ilyas grabbed 5-69 and Taj Wali 2-50. At KRL Stadium, KRL finished day one at 75-4 against NBP. Ghulam Mudassar took 2-16. Earlier, NBP were bowled out for 139 in 46.3 overs. Sadaf Hussain clinched 5-44, Ahmed Bashir 2-32 and Sameen Gul 2-45. In Pool-B match at Pindi Stadium, ZTBL finished day one at 49-2 in 22.2 overs. Earlier, PTV were bundled out for 158 in 55.3 overs. Imran Khan bagged 4-54, M Ali 3-22 and Luqman Butt 2-47. At Marghazar ground, the first day’s play between Wapda and SSGCL was called off.–Staff Reporter