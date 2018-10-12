Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to transform the country into a modern green Pakistan, Reon Energy desires to work with Ministry of Climate Change in a public-private partnership. While talking to the Federal Minister and Advisor to PM on climate change Malik Amin Aslam Khan, CEO REON Energy Co Mujtaba Haider said his company is one of the leading solar energy companies in Pakistan with technical and financial expertise to design, deploy and maintain operations. He said his company is hosting many successful projects in the areas of telecom, health, education, agriculture and other labor intensive industries, and expressed his company's desire to work with Ministry in a public private partnership mode to change the renewable energy landscape in Pakistan. Malik Amin Aslam Khan said that the damaging effects of global warming have not only impacted lives and livelihood of people, but also costing the global economy billions of dollars.

Therefore, renewable energy technologies like solar projects can help us to mitigate the impending crisis and ministry of climate change has a special focus on it.

We have to create awareness for adoption of environment friendly solutions amongst the masses because with depleting conventional energy resources globally, renewable energy is the only way to secure the future, Minister added.

Federal secretary climate change Shahrukh Nusrat and Addl Secretary Khurram Ali Agha were also present in the meeting.