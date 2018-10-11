Share:

NOORPUR THAL - Farzana Habib, headmistress of Govt Girls High School Noorpur Thal, was conferred Best Teacher Award by the Punjab government.

Deputy District Education Officer Tehmina Ghafoor, former Deputy District Education Officer Naheed Tahira, Assistant Education Officer Masarrat Bibi, former AEO Samina Iqbal, and former CHM Massarat Nazeer, congratulated Farzana Habib over conferral of Best Teacher Award on her.

They pointed out that Farzana Habib had earned a good name for her institution by winning the award. “Noorpur Thal tehsil is proud of her,” they added.