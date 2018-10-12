Share:

Rawalpindi - District Health Authority arranged a seminar to create awareness regarding the importance of Measles vaccination for children here on Thursday. Member Provincial Assembly Ijaz Khan Jazi while speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district. He urged religious scholars, teachers and elected representatives to play their due role in the anti-measles campaign and motivate the people to ensure preventive measures for their children against such diseases. He also underlined the importance of holding such seminars in order to create community awareness about measles. In his address, Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Khalid Mehmood said that a large number of infants were feared left without measles vaccine coverage, whereas in the case of those already vaccinated, the efficacy rate was not up to the mark. He informed that 884 teams would go door to door under the campaign being launched from October 15, and administer anti-measles injection to 874,384 children from six months to seven years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district. He said that 221 fixed centers, 208 medical officers, 1768 mobilizers and 52 supervisors would be part of the drive in order to facilitate the citizens and serve them at their doorsteps.

Meanwhile Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan in his address said that staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. He said that all possible steps had been taken by the Health Department to make the campaign a success.

He informed, “48 Medical officers, 161 skilled persons and 230 social mobilizers would take part in the drive in Rawal Town area to cover 165,707 children. Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in efforts to make the campaign a success.” The DDO urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for elimination of the crippling disease from the society. “The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved,” he added. He said continuous efforts were being made to control measles. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where the complaints about unattended children were registered, he said, adding that arrangements for Cantonment board areas have also been made. Among others, Health officials, religious scholars, traders, Para-medical staff and a large number of citizens attended the seminar.