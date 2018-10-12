Share:

Lhaore - Seraiki Conference and Seraiki Jhok Mela will be held on Friday at Alhamra Arts Council here.

A number of Seraiki-lovers, men of letters including writers, poets and artistes will participate in the con ference and the mela. Punjab Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari and Punjab Minister Sardar Jahanzeb Khichi will participate as chief guests.

Prof Shaukat Mughal, Chairman Seraikistan Qaumi Council and President Seraiki Lok Saang, Ashiq Khan Buzdar are among the other leaders, who organised the conference and the mela. The Seraiki musical show will be conducted in the third session of the conference. Zahoor Dahricha is the chief organiser of the conference and Seraiki Mela.