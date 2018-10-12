Share:

KANDHKOT - At least seven labourers were injured when dilapidated ceiling of rice godown collapsed here on Thursday.

Incident took place near Karampur town when labourers were busy with their work at roof of godown. Rescue teams arrived at the scene after being informed of the incident and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Area police said that the labourers were busy at roof of the godown suddenly its roof collapsed due to dilapidated condition. Injuried were included Hazoor Bux, Sadar Mirani, Moulabux, Zulfiqar, Bachal, Noor Hasaan and one another.