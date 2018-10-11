Share:

GUJRAT - University of Gujrat (UoG) students thronged a blood donation camp and donated blood to thalassaemia patients. The camp was organised by Sundus Foundation on the sidelines of a seminar highlighting significance of the vital fluid in the treatment of various ailments including thalassaemia, haemophilia and blood cancer.

“Saving an invaluable human life by donating blood is an act of charity with perpetual reward and noblest of the deeds.

It is really heartening to see the enthusiasm of UoG students, both boys and girls, as they engaged themselves in community development and voluntarily supporting today’s campaign with generous blood donations,” renowned columnist and anchor person Suhail Warraich, who is also director of Sundus Foundation, told the seminar.

Among the guests of honour were President Gujrat Chambers of Commerce and Trade Amir Noman, CEO National Furnishers Alhaj Amjad Farooq, Chairperson Sundus Foundation Haji Sarfraz Ahmad, president M Yasin Khan, and eminent social worker Rizwan Amjad.

Representing the UoG were Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Director SSC M Yaqoob, and expert BIC M Haider Meraj. Gujrat business community representatives, journalists, members of the civil society as well as a large number of students and teachers from different departments attended the seminar.

Alhaj Amjad Farooq lauding the students for their keenness to support the drive said, “There is nothing more satisfying than charitable cause, and donating blood is the noblest of all.”

M Yasin Khan acknowledged the vital role of students in saving thousands of lives during the 22-year journey of the foundation.

Haji Sarfraz urged the students to step up their efforts and restore smiles on people’s faces.

Dr Imran Qadeer paid a rich tribute to the founding member Munnu Bhai.

Muhammad Haider Meraj commended the role of the foundation in its fight against thalassaemia.

“What better gift other than the life-saving fluid can one present to a fellow human being? We need to further promote the cause and go all out against the killer disease,” Sheikh Abul Rashid exclaimed.

M Yaqoob and Haider Meraj presented a UoG memento to Suhail Waraich. Sheikh Rashid presented him his latest publication Uloome Tarjuma: Pakistani Tanazr.