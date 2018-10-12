Share:

MIRPURKHAS - An armed person allegedly attacked on a toll plaza at Khaan Naka Chowk, Hameed Pura colony and resorted aerial firing resultantly, toll tax contractor was injured on Thursday.

Injured contractor Farman submitted the application to the Mirpurkhas SSP stating that he was sitting at the cabin near Khaan Naka, suddenly, Murtaza Arbab come and demanded toll tax money, on refusal he took the and issued threats of dire consequences and forcibly snatched the money Rs 1500 from him.

He said that Arbab was resident of Gulshan Haider colony and demanding bribe from Khaan Naka toll tax. He alleged that Arbab was the fake employee of education department since 1995 and involved in blackmailing to show himself an official of a secret agency.

He requested the SSP to take immediate notice into this matter conduct the inquiry and punish the accused without any delay.