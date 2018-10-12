Share:

The Slaughter Family saves their merchandise from their antique store inside the collapsed 15th Street Flea Market in Panama City, Florida.

Gavin Conklin, 17, gathers water bottles from a neighbor's refrigerator after Hurricane Michael destroyed the home in Panama City, Florida.

Haley Nelson stands in front of what is left of one of her fathers trailer homes after hurricane Michael passed through the area in Panama City, Florida.

Kathy Coy stands among what is left of her home after Hurricane Michael destroyed it in Panama City, Florida. She said she was in the home when it was blown apart and is thankful to be alive.