Share:

MULTAN - Office-bearers of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith (MJAH) warned the government on Thursday to refrain from taking any ill-advised step like amending Khatam-e-Nubuwwat law, saying an All Punjab Tahaffuz Khatam-e-Nubuwwat Conference would take place in Sargodha on October 13 to chalk a line of action for the protection of the law on permanent basis.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club, district nazim of the MJAH Allama Inayatullah Rehmani and Qari Hidayatullah said that Qadianiat had turned into the biggest menace of today and the conference would prove a milestone in containing this fitna. He disclosed that the conference would present a joint declaration before the nation.

He said that the people wanted democracy in the country but the democratically elected government should stop playing with the sentiments of Muslims.

He said that caravans of workers from Multan would go to Sargodha to participate in the conference.

He said that Ahl-e-Hadith ulema played key role in protection of Khatam-e-Nubuwwat and they would continue to discharge this obligation under the leadership of Allama Sajid Mir. “We’re ready to sacrifice our lives, properties and even our sons for this sacred cause,” they declared.

He demanded the government to remove Qadianis from all key posts as they had posed a serious threat to the security of the country.

He said that seminaries were fortresses of Islam which offered contemporary education besides Islamic education.

“We’re not against contemporary education but the country needs education reforms instead of madrassa reforms,” he asserted.

He said that Islam is the strongest protector of rights of minorities but some elements exploited this issue for the sake of their vested interests.

He added that the minorities enjoyed far more liberty and rights in Pakistan than any other country in the world.