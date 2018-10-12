Share:

KARACHI - A woman was shot dead inside her house apparently over a family dispute in Sohrab Goth area here on Thursday. Police officials said that the incident took place apparently over family dispute inside the victim’s house located at Noor Khan Muhalla in Ayub Goth within the limits of Sohrab Goth police station.

According to SHO Babar Hameed, Samaar’s stepbrother, namely Roshan and a nephew, namely Waheed came to the house of deceased 50 years old Tooti wife of Sammar Khan and opened fire at her after an exchange of hot words.

She was shot multiple times and died at the spot. Her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The suspects later managed to escape after committing the crime. The officer said that the incident apparently occurred over family dispute while the actual motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. The case has been registered against the suspects while the police was conducting raids to arrest the fleeing suspects.