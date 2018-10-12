Share:

LAHORE - All Pakistan ZTBL Employees Union has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar for sacking the corruption-tainted ZTBL president Talat Mahmood. In a joint press statement issued on Thursday, the Union’s President Muhammad Arshad Jutt, Secretary General Muhammad Iqbal Khatak, and other office bearers also demanded the government to take notice of the embezzlement worth billions of rupees in the bank and order an inquiry against the former ZTBL president. They said that the ex-president misused funds worth billions of rupees, illegally inducted more than 1200 people in the bank against the merit, and wasted millions in the name of renovation of the head office and his residences. The Union leaders also said that the ZTBL suffered losses worth billions of rupees under the supervision of former president Talat Mahmood. Therefore, the national accountability bureau and other federal agencies should launch corruption probe against the ex-president to recover the looted money.