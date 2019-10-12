Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that no negligence will be tolerated in resolution of public complaints on Pakistan Citizen's Portal.

The Prime Minister has directed authorities concerned to ensure that decisions with regard to resolution or to drop a complaint shall be backed by requisite approval from the competent authority.

The directives have been conveyed to four provinces through a letter by the Prime Minister Office which reiterates that any officer in his official capacity or as a focal person is not authorized to resolve or drop a complaint until the same has been approved the authority

competent to do so.

The letter noted that administrative head of the concerned organization shall be held responsible for quality of complaint resolution processes.

It may be noted that the Pakistan Citizen Portal, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in October last, has so far helped in resolving overall 86 percent complaints received against different government departments from across the country.

“The overall ratio of resolving the complaints stands at 86 percent,” a senior official of the Portal said in a statement.

He said the portal had become the most effective platform to redress the public grievances as periodic compliance reports, containing all details, were compiled by the concerned departments and submitted to the prime minister on regular basis.

Giving the break-up, he said 92 percent complaints were resolved in the federal capital, 88 percent in Punjab, 88 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 69 percent in Balochistan and 37 percent in Sindh.