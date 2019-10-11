Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws including four drug-pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to the details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered a crackdown against criminals, especially drug pushers. Following these orders, DIG operations Waqar Ud din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city followed by a warning that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

As the campaign against the criminals was accelerated, Tarnol police recovered a total of 1.450 kilogrammes heroin from the accused Saddam, Saghir Khan and Imran and arrested them. Shahzad Town police arrested Aman after recovery of one 30-bore pistol from him. Khanna police arrested Asif after recovering 1 kilogramme hashish from him, while another accused Kamran Khan was nabbed for selling petroleum products illegally. Bhara Kahu police arrested Khalid Khan for his alleged involvement in a theft case, while Bani Gala police arrested two persons for illegal construction of houses in the area by violating section 144.

Karachi Company police arrested Sher and Walayat as they recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession. According to the officials, cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

During a special campaign against professional alm seekers, 10 beggars were arrested from various areas of the city. DIG operations Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that it is a collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.