Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three major rank officers of Pakistan Army have been awarded punishment on account of breach of discipline and misconduct, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate announced on Friday.

According to the press release issued by the military’s media wing, the three officers have been dismissed from service upon found guilty of charges levelled against them.

Two of the majors were also awarded with rigorous imprisonment for two years each. The charges against the three officers included misuse of authority and involvement in illegal activities unbecoming of an officer.

“Upon [being] found guilty of the charges levelled against them, all three [have been] dismissed from service while two [of them have] also [been] awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years each,” the statement by the military’s media wing said.

The exact nature of the charges has not been specified, however, and it remains unclear exactly what the three officers were found guilty of.

Earlier in May, a former army officer retired Brig Raja Rizwan and a civilian official of a military institution Dr Wasim Akram were sentenced to death, and a 14-year jail sentence was given to retired Lt Gen Javed Iqbal for espionage. Those officers were tried under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secrets Act.