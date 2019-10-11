Share:

Rawalpindi-The court acquitted four persons in rape case of a 20-year-old girl on Friday, stating that the prosecution failed to produce substantial evidences against the accused during trial of the case.

Rawat police had arrested four persons namely Rashid Minhas, Muhammad Naseer, Muhammad Azim (the constables of Rawalpindi police) and a civilian Amir Shehzad after the girl named Rafia Azam accused them of raping her in a car forcefully in a private housing society along with GT Road. A rape case was also lodged against the accused.

Additional Session Judge Masood Ahmed Warraich dropped the charges against four persons and acquitted them. “The prosecution could not prove the allegations levelled against the four accused during trial, therefore, the court ordered acquitting them from case,” the judge remarked. Muhammad Waheed Janjua Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of the accused persons and argued that his clients were implicated in a bogus rape case and the prosecution failed in establishing the allegations. Therefore, the court should drop the charges against his clients, the lawyer demanded. After the verdict of court, Advocate Muhammad Waheed told media that the police have saved the skin of the real culprits by implicating his clients in a bogus rape case. “I had cross-examined some 15 witnesses produced by the prosecution during trial in the rape case, but none of them could satisfy the court,” he said while talking to media men. He said the court laid down a verdict based on merit.

Police arrest man for killing his wife

A police team has arrested a man along with his accomplice soon after he allegedly shot dead his wife and injured his brother-in-law, sources informed on Friday.

The tragic incident took place at Bus Terminal Chihan in Chontra when the accused Bilal Asghar and his facilitator Safdar Mehmood drove in a bus terminal in Chihan in a car and Bilal opened indiscriminate firing on his wife Afnaz Bibi and brother-in-law in front of the public, they said. The reason behind the murder is said to be domestic dispute, they added. As a result, the lady died whereas her brother sustained bullet injuries, sources said. Then, the killer resorted aerial firing in a bid to scare the people around and rushed towards a car that his facilitator had parked a few yards away from the crime scene. Both the accused fled from the scene whereas the locals shifted the victims to a nearby hospital besides alerting Rescue 15, sources said.

They added Rescue 15 while responding quickly passed the information to Chontra police on which a team headed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Asghar Ali started chasing the fleeing killers. The sources mentioned that the police managed to encircle the outlaws near Chakri where the criminals also fired at the police. However, the cops remained unhurt and overwhelmed the criminals and shifted them to police station for further investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Circle Rai Mazhar Ali, when contacted by The Nation, confirmed that police had held two men on charges of shooting a lady dead and injuring her brother in a fatal shooting in Chihan. “The killer along with his accomplice Safdar ran away after committing the crime, but the police managed to arrest the duo near Chakri Interchange,” he said.

He said police recovered a 9mm pistol from possession of the killer. A murder case has also been registered against the accused while further investigation has begun, he said. On a question, the SP replied the man shot his wife dead over domestic dispute. City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana appreciated the performance of SP and Chontra police.

On the other hand, the doctors handed over the dead body of the lady to heirs after carrying out post-mortem in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Raja Bazaar.