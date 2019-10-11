Share:

Pakistan’s new all-powerful coach and team selector, former captain Misbah-Ul-Haq’s first series in charge has been a tough orientation. Facing a second-string Sri Lankan side at home Pakistan was expected to breeze through the matches, especially in the T20 format in which they have been the top ranked team for almost two years now. While they managed to win the One Day Internationals (ODI) with ease they were handed a one sided drubbing in the shorter format that left the fans and the spectators scratching their heads in puzzlement. This should not have happened.

As always, with puzzlement came anger and questions regarding the team selection and strategy for the coach. The ire was especially focussed on the inclusion of Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad – two players who had been out of form and out of favour – into the squad. Misbah, only a few days into his new job is being asked to “explain” these decisions with an ever increasing hostility.

This hostility has prompted the coach to fire back – albeit in his signature laid back style – regarding the unfairness of the criticism. He is correct in pointing out that judging the performance of an administrative setup a few shorts months into its tenure and based on one lacklustre performance is simply unreasonable. Any change in a team’s coaching setup needs time to bed in and come into fruition. Taking out the frustration of a disappointing loss of the administration will not lead to any benefit.

The fans, and especially the pundits and former players sitting in talk shows, need to be patient and give Misbah time to work. We have seen the consequences of teams running through coaches in quick succession – there is no stability, no defined sporting culture and stunted growth.

Misbah needs to be given time, we must hold on to our reservations till the appropriate time.