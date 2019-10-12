Share:

LAHORE - Strengthening its paints and coatings portfolio with a revolutionary upgrade, AkzoNobel Pakistan continues to demonstrate strong commitment towards maintaining world-class service standards for its customers, through constantly adapting and evolving to meet their changing needs. AkzoNobel Pakistan, a leading paints and coatings company, recently introduced an upgrade of DuluxWeathershield emulsion featuring Smart Release Technology offering up to two times better protection against algae and fungus. “A well-maintained exterior is an investment. Exterior wall paints endure extreme weathers which damage the façade of the house.